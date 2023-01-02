Blood Drive

In alignment with our mission and vision to support holistic wellness, Carve Your Own Path has partnered with Vitalant to support the much needed resource of blood donations in January 2023.

We are asking the community to help us fill ALL the appointment slots available on Monday January 2nd from 4-7pm, as the hospitals rely on these blood donations to schedule critical surgeries.

Sign up for an available appointment slot here at vitalant.org and search by group code 5043.

Thank you for your support!