Blu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Bring your horn and come be part of Akron’s jazz history in the making, hosted by fan-favorite pianist Theron Brown and his trio, and presented by the Blu Jazz Masterclass Foundation. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free, but donations are accepted. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
