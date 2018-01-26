Blu Jazz presents Becca Stephens

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This internationally-acclaimed singer, composer, guitarist and GroundUp Music recording artist blurs the boundaries of folk, jazz, and pop in her highly-anticipated return to Blu with music from her latest album, “Regina.” Blu Jazz Akron, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
