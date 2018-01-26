This internationally-acclaimed singer, composer, guitarist and GroundUp Music recording artist blurs the boundaries of folk, jazz, and pop in her highly-anticipated return to Blu with music from her latest album, “Regina.” Blu Jazz Akron, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com
Blu Jazz presents Becca Stephens
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
×
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSidewalk Prophets Concert
-
-
Events in The 330Pours and Pairings
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceImprov Comedy Show- PNR Improv
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Blu Jazz presents Huntertones
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatMurder Mystery Train: “High Stakes Hotel”
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink This & ThatDinner in the Valley: Alpine Ski Dinner
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatTuesday Musical: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day!”