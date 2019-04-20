Blu Jazz presents Funkyardx

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Where funk, pop, rock, jazz and gospel all grace the same stage, The Funkyard Experiment brings its soul-laced and groove-heavy sound back in a not-to-miss spring show, featuring Steve Johnson, Leon Turner, Larry Galloway, Jeremiah Napier, Chris George, John Turner, Willie McMillon, Matt Segal, Daniel Spearman and Richard Smith. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
