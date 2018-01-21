Blu Jazz presents Huntertones

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The fan-favorite soul, jazz and hip-hop phenomenon from Brooklyn returns to Blu for a high-energy Sunday throw down in the Rubber City. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
