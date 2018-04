4/21 & 4/28 Blu Jazz presents Late Night Jazz Jam with Michael Ode

This young jazz drummer (of Joey DeFrancesco Trio), composer and graduate of the 2016 Betty Carter Jazz Ahead Program hosts a special late-night edition of the popular jam session. Bring your horn and join in the fun. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 11 p.m. Free. blujazzakron.com