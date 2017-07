The Miloh Quartet: Bobby Selvaggio, Dan Bruce, Ashley Summers and Chris Baker

This energetic and highly-interactive modern jazz ensemble with musical roots in Northeast Ohio reunites on the BLU stage in a special summer show, co-presented by Bop Stop at the Music Settlement. BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. www.blujazzakron.com.