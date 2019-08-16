Blu Jazz presents Pharez Whitted

This legendary trumpeter and patriarch of the Chicago jazz scene breezes back into the Rubber City for a special return to Blu Jazz with an all-star band, featuring Pharez Whitted, Eddie Bayard, Theron Brown, Jordan McBride and Zaire Darden. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com