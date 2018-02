Two performances: 7 and 9:30 p.m.

After two sold-out Valentine's Day appearances at BLU, Akron-native soul singer sensation returns with his dynamic showmanship and top-notch band for a very special 3rd annual Valentine's Date Night done right, featuring Wesley Bright, Jimmy Parsons, Nathan-Paul Davis, Matt Garrett, Max Brady, Matthew DeRubertis and Dan Fernandez. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $25. blujazzakron.com