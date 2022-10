Join us for the fun at Comida Hudson Saturday, Oct. 29 for a Halloween party.

The theme is “Night at the Movies” and it’s going to be a blast. We’ll be playing some new stuff including some new 70s-80s-90s rock hits re-interpreted as #jazz.

If you haven’t been to Comida before, they have a fabulous staff, a fresh Tex-Mex menu, a full bar. In downtown Hudson, Ohio. Come early for dinner and stay for the show.

No cover but reservations are encouraged. (330) 655-0059.