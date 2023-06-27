Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Comida, Hudson

Comida Hudson 36 Park Lane, Hudson, Ohio 44236

Blue Fiasco plays jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s-90s classic rock hits from Earth Wind & Fire, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and more.

No cover charge, plenty of free parking, full bar service and full menu. Comida serves great made-from-scratch Tex-Mex food, made from locally-sourced ingredients. Please note the kitchen is open until 8:00 pm.

Concerts & Live Music
