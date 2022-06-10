Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Rock the Clock in Hudson, Ohio

to

First & Main Shopping District 43 Village Way, Akron, Ohio

Blue Fiasco, a jazz quartet is playing outdoors on the First & Main stage at Rock the Clock. Join us at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 10 as we kick off the weekend with live jazz in downtown Hudson, Ohio.

Rock the Clock is an annual outdoor three-day music festival in downtown Hudson, produced by Brandt Evans Events. It features nine bands or individual musicians Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission charge and plenty of free parking in downtown Hudson.

The First & Main stage is across the street from Comida Hudson. The area is in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) so adult beverages are available to attendees that are of legal drinking age. Bring folding chairs or blankets.

We hope to see you there as we play our mix of jazz standards and classic rock hits from the 60s-70s-80s-90s re-imagined as jazz.

Info

First & Main Shopping District 43 Village Way, Akron, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Rock the Clock in Hudson, Ohio - 2022-06-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Rock the Clock in Hudson, Ohio - 2022-06-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Rock the Clock in Hudson, Ohio - 2022-06-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Rock the Clock in Hudson, Ohio - 2022-06-10 18:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix