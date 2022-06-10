Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Rock the Clock in Hudson, Ohio

Blue Fiasco, a jazz quartet is playing outdoors on the First & Main stage at Rock the Clock. Join us at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 10 as we kick off the weekend with live jazz in downtown Hudson, Ohio.

Rock the Clock is an annual outdoor three-day music festival in downtown Hudson, produced by Brandt Evans Events. It features nine bands or individual musicians Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission charge and plenty of free parking in downtown Hudson.

The First & Main stage is across the street from Comida Hudson. The area is in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) so adult beverages are available to attendees that are of legal drinking age. Bring folding chairs or blankets.

We hope to see you there as we play our mix of jazz standards and classic rock hits from the 60s-70s-80s-90s re-imagined as jazz.