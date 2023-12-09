Blue Fiasco Live at Sharon James Cellars

You may not believe your ears as Blue Fiasco turns 60s-90s classic rock and pop hits into jazz. Hear jazz interpretations of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Police, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel and more. The group will also play some jazz standards and some surprises. Stop in, have some fabulous wine, have some great food, and enjoy the comfortable lounge and bar at Sharon James Cellars.

The winery is located in Geauga County only 45 minutes from downtown Cleveland, 20 minutes from Aurora, and 15 minutes from Chagrin Falls.

Questions? Call the winery at (440) 739-4065.