Blue Fiasco Plays Jazz at Sharon James Cellars in Newbury, Friday, June 30

It’s wine o’clock! Join Blue Fiasco for jazz at Sharon James Cellars and wine/wind down your week on Friday, June 30, 2023. Blue Fiasco plays their own mix of jazz standards along with 60s-70s-80s-90s classic rock hits, reinterpreted as jazz.

It’s the jazz quintet's first appearance at the winery. Sharon James Cellars is located at 11303 Kinsman Road, Newbury, OH 44065.

Their everyday small menu features pizza, paninis and appetizers, with featured dishes that change weekly. Come pair the perfect dish with the perfect glass of Sharon James Cellars wine.