Blue Fiasco Returns to Comida, April 25

Blue Fiasco returns to Comida in downtown Hudson on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 6:30 to 8:30. New faces, new songs, new sounds.

The group plays jazz standards and some new jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s-90s classic rock hits from Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and more.

And, you’ll get to meet the two newest band members, Julie McCreary on keyboards and Jon Densmore on bass.

Comida serves great made-from-scratch Tex-Mex food, made with locally-sourced ingredients. Please note the kitchen is only open until 8:00 pm.

Add in some of Comida’s great craft tequilas and local craft beers on tap and you have a great combination for a fun evening. Call ahead and let Comida know you’re coming, (330) 655-0059. There’s no cover charge and there's plenty of free parking in downtown Hudson.