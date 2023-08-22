Blue Fiasco Returns to Comida in Hudson August 22

🎷 Get Your Jazz Groove On with Blue Fiasco at Comida 🌮 Tuesday, August 22nd, 6:30 - 8:30 pm 🎶

Blue Fiasco is back, bringing their fantastic jazz beats to Comida in Hudson, Ohio! Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a fusion of jazz standards and timeless classics from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s.

While you indulge in Comida's fresh and flavorful Tex-Mex cuisine (kitchen open until 8:00 pm), let the swinging melodies of Blue Fiasco uplift your spirits.

The best part? There's no cover charge! Grab your gang, and if you need a table for four or more, call (330) 655-0059 to reserve your spot. See you there!