Blue Fiasco Returns to Comida, May 30

Blue Fiasco returns to Comida in downtown Hudson on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 6:30 to 8:30. New faces, new songs, new sounds.

The group plays jazz standards and new jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s-90s classic rock hits from Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, The Police, Stevie Wonder and more.

Comida serves great made-from-scratch Tex-Mex food, made with locally-sourced ingredients. Please note the kitchen is only open until 8:00 pm.

Add in some of Comida’s great craft tequilas and local craft beers on tap and you have a great combination for a fun evening. Call ahead and let Comida know you’re coming, (330) 655-0059. There’s no cover charge and there's plenty of free parking in downtown Hudson.