The City of Akron is delighted to host its 9th annual Blue Heron Homecoming on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Water Reclamation Facility, located at 2460 Akron Peninsula Road. This free, family-friendly event will be a day of education and fun for residents of all ages. The zero-waste event will take place rain or shine.

The Blue Heron Homecoming is an annual environmental festival that provides community members with a chance to learn about the Akron Waterways Renewed! (AWR!) program. The festival features representatives from the City of Akron, firms involved with the AWR! program, and community partners, including local non-profits and environmental groups. This year’s theme is “Clean Water: Back to Basics.”

Highlights of the event include the following:

free seedlings, available to the first 100 families to attend;

multiple chances to win a rain barrel;

tours of Akron’s Water Reclamation Facility;

free lunch provided by The Ice Bucket;

two dozen exhibits with fun activities; and

live music for kids and adults.