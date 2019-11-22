Booth Brothers Christmas Concert

Enjoy old-time Christmas songs with the easy-going smooth harmonies of the Booth Brothers. This trio, known for their harmony-drenched vocals and warm, easy voices, are coming to the Ohio Star Theater for an exciting musical event! Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth, and Paul Lancaster make up this award-winning trio. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Trio of the Year, Favorite Artist of the Year and many others. The Booth Brothers have a unique ability to communicate through song and humor and have made appearances on the Bill Gaither Homecoming Tours