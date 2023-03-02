The Booth Brothers Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

This trio uses their God-given talent to garner numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Trio of the Year, Favorite Artist of the Year, and many others. The Booth Brothers have a unique ability to communicate through song and humor.

Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
