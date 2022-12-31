R﻿ing in the new year in Akron at Torchbearers' Bootlegger's Bash on December 31, 2022! Enjoy a night of dancing, food, and drinks with a 1920's theme and help us raise funds for Torchbearers. Dine on heavy hors d'oeuvres, grab a drink at the speakeasy, strike a pose at the selfie station, and participate in the raffle for the chance to win a variety of baskets curated by our Board of Directors. We'll even provide beads, noise makers, and champagne to ring in the new year in style!

The party will be located in the Signal Tree Room of Bounce Innovation Hub. 1920's themed cocktail attire is strongly encouraged! All attendees must be 21 or over.