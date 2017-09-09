Boutique Hop

Portage Bluff Suite 100A 198 Portage Trail Ext, Suite 100A, Akron, Ohio 44223

Come explore the boutique life of the Akron area at Mahve, Inc.'s 1st End of Summer Boutique Hop! Attendees will ride a charter from location to location while enjoying sips and snacks throughout. Join us and discover new hot spots for trendy finds in your city!

Event begins at the Mahve, Inc. offices where mimosas and a light breakfast will be served before boarding onto the charter to explore the boutiques.

VIP ticket holders get to enjoy an open bar and heavy apps at Nuevo in downtown Akron PLUS they will also receive a goodie bag.

Participating boutiques: NOTO, The District Boutique, Sugar Loves Spice, Allie M. Designs Boutique & Urban Lace! Detailed schedule will be emailed to each ticket holder no later than 2 weeks before the event.

Info
Portage Bluff Suite 100A 198 Portage Trail Ext, Suite 100A, Akron, Ohio 44223 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows
3308199079
please enable javascript to view
