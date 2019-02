Join the Humane Society of Summit County for eight fast-paced rounds of exciting Bingo with fabulous prizes – including a final GRAND PRIZE of $2,000! Also enjoy dinner, dessert, basket raffle, cash bar with beer and wine, lovable adoptable pets, and lots of cozy fun to beat the winter blues. All proceeds from Bow Wow Bingo benefit the animals rescued by the Humane Society of Summit County.

Limited tickets available, $50 per person, PRESALE ONLY.