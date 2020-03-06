Bow Wow Bingo

to Google Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00

St George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Road, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44333

Join the Humane Society of Summit County for eight fast-paced rounds of exciting Bingo with fabulous prizes. Also enjoy dinner, dessert, basket raffle, cash bar with beer and wine, lovable adoptable pets, and lots of cozy fun to beat the winter blues. All proceeds from Bow Wow Bingo benefit the animals rescued by the Humane Society of Summit County.

Info

St George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Road, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
2342129826
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2020-03-06 18:00:00
330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 7, 2019

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

November 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail