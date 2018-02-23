Bow Wow Bingo

to Google Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00

St. George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

Get ready for 8 fast-paced rounds of exciting Bingo with fabulous prizes! Also enjoy dinner, dessert, basket raffle, Grand Prize raffle, and a cash bar. Meet some adoptable pets too! All proceeds benefit the animals rescued by the Humane Society of Summit County.

Limited tickets available, $50 per person, presale only.

Call 330-487-0333 ext. 223 to buy over the phone or visit the shelter to buy in person. See you there!

Location: St. George Family Center, 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333

Buy Tickets: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E13687&id=82

Info
St. George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 View Map
Akron Life in Cleveland, Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bow Wow Bingo - 2018-02-23 18:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail