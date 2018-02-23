Bow Wow Bingo

Get ready for 8 fast-paced rounds of exciting Bingo with fabulous prizes! Also enjoy dinner, dessert, basket raffle, Grand Prize raffle, and a cash bar. Meet some adoptable pets too! All proceeds benefit the animals rescued by the Humane Society of Summit County.

Limited tickets available, $50 per person, presale only.

Call 330-487-0333 ext. 223 to buy over the phone or visit the shelter to buy in person. See you there!

Location: St. George Family Center, 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333

Buy Tickets: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E13687&id=82