Celebrate a night out in Akron with live Bowie classics and deep cuts and Vanity Crash originals, a Ziggy photo exhibit and exclusive interviews with Bowie's band and inner circle. Jilly's Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20-$25. jillysmusicroom.com
Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust Revisted
to
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
