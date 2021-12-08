Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust Revisted

to

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Celebrate a night out in Akron with live Bowie classics and deep cuts and Vanity Crash originals, a Ziggy photo exhibit and exclusive interviews with Bowie's band and inner circle. Jilly's Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20-$25. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust Revisted - 2021-12-08 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust Revisted - 2021-12-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust Revisted - 2021-12-08 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust Revisted - 2021-12-08 20:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

December 30, 2021

Friday

December 31, 2021

Saturday

January 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required