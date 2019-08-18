Boyz II Men

to Google Calendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This band remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history, redefining popular R&B and creating timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations for the past two decades. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $69-$99. livenation.com

Info

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Boyz II Men - 2019-08-18 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

    -

    Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail