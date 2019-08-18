This band remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history, redefining popular R&B and creating timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations for the past two decades. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $69-$99. livenation.com
Boyz II Men
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Wednesday
-
