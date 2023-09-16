The Bozzelli Race for the Future honors Libert and Madeline Bozzelli, local humanitarians who dedicated their lives to giving back to the Cuyahoga Falls and Akron communities. This is the second annual event and we look forward to a fun day with live music, food, and an after party! The race will take place in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, starting and ending at High Glens Bridge on Front St. Runners begin at 9:30am and walkers will start at 10am. All participants get a free t-shirt!

$35 for 5k runners, $15 for 1-mile walkers. This year all proceeds of the 5k charity race will benefit Tarry House in Akron.

Get out more detail and sign up here: www.bozzelliraceforthefuture.com