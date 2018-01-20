Brahms’ “Second Symphony”

Prokofiev's virtuosic concerto bristles with youthful energy. Brahms' greatest lifetime success was the “Hungarian Dances.” Guest conductor Daniel Hege leads the Akron Symphony Orchestra, and Gabriela Martinez performs piano. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org