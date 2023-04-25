Give back to a nonprofit and join us for a brainstorm sketch sesh to benefit Limitless Ambition.

Limitless Ambition educates, motivates and inspires young women ages 13 and up to dream without limits. They need our help to brand and market a new donor cultivation event called “Fields of Purple” which happens in October. Bring your sketch books, iPads, laptops and anything else you can think of for some fast and fun concepting! Limitless Ambition will kick off the sesh to give you some background details and answer your questions.

This event is free and open to everyone.