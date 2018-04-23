Branford Marsalis

Google Calendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

From his early acclaim as a saxophonist bringing new energy and new audiences to the jazz art, Marsalis has refined and expanded his talents and his horizons as a musician, composer, bandleader, educator and a 21st-century mainstay of artistic excellence. The University of Akron, EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $46. uaevents.edu

Info
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Branford Marsalis - 2018-04-23 19:30:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 18, 2018

Thursday

April 19, 2018

Friday

April 20, 2018

Saturday

April 21, 2018

Sunday

April 22, 2018

Monday

April 23, 2018

Tuesday

April 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail