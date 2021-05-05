Join renowned environmental artist Stacy Levy for a look inside her process of approaching a public art project!

About this Event

Join ArtsNow and co-hosts the Akron Zoo, City of Akron, City of Cuyahoga Falls, Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Great Lakes Biomimicry, Summit MetroParks, and University of Akron Biomimicry and Innovation Center for an interactive workshop with renowned Sculptor and Environmental Artist Stacy Levy. We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to Summit County as part of ArtsNow Presents..., our year-long calendar of events and conversations on the intersection of art, history, science, and public space.

This workshop is intended for Artists, Environmentalists, Landscape Architects, Ecologists, City Planners, or those just interested in working with public space!

In, “The Brass Tacks of Public Art : working with a site, a budget and everyone else, too!”, Stacy will look at how she approaches planning, executing, and budgeting for a public art project as well as working with partners and nature to establish a smooth process from start to finish.

Stacy's robust portfolio includes large-scale public installations that are designed to seamlessly highlight and work with the environment that they exist in. Her work with rain, urban tides, and watersheds give water a home on sites ranging from nature centers to parking lots, bringing beauty and environmental functionality to space and to those who encounter it. Stacy's work builds the bridge between art and science, as she utilizes the expertise of field experts in everything from engineering to zoology.

A graduate of Yale University, Stacy also received her MFA from Tyler School of Art at Temple University and attended a year at the Architectural Association in London. She began her work as an urban forester in the Mid Atlantic region and has been working as an eco-revelatory artist in the public realm for 29 years. Stacy has been awarded the Henry Meigs Environmental Leadership Award and the Penn Future Award for Women in Conservation.