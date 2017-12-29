Michaels is a multi-platinum artist who has turned his passion for music into a brand that encompasses record-breaking touring sales, legendary songs that have sold over 32 million records, product endorsements, and devoted philanthropy, all supported and followed by three generations of loyal fans. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $40-$85. livenation.com
Bret Michaels
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
