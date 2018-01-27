Regan has distinguished himself as one of the premier comedians in the country. The perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality, he fills theaters nationwide with fervent fans that span generations. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $45. akroncivic.com
Brian Regan
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
×
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance, This & That
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSidewalk Prophets Concert
-
-
Events in The 330Pours and Pairings
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceImprov Comedy Show- PNR Improv
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Blu Jazz presents Huntertones
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatMurder Mystery Train: “High Stakes Hotel”
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink This & ThatDinner in the Valley: Alpine Ski Dinner
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatTuesday Musical: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day!”