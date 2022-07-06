Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

to

Firestone Country Club 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, Ohio

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS is one of five major championships contested annually on PGA TOUR Champions. The 2022 tournament will be held the week of July 6-10 and will continue professional golf’s 69-year tradition at Firestone Country Club.

Info

Firestone Country Club 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, Ohio
Sports
3302452302
to
Google Calendar - Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship - 2022-07-06 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship - 2022-07-06 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship - 2022-07-06 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship - 2022-07-06 07:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

October 13, 2021

Thursday

October 14, 2021

Friday

October 15, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required