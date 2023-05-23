Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series

The Brown Bag Lunch Series began at the Massillon Museum in 2003.

Bring a sack lunch or purchase from Greatness Cafe. The program will begin promptly at 12:10 p.m. and conclude at about 12:50 p.m. to accommodate guests who attend during the lunch hour. It continues on the fourth Tuesday of each month, from January through October.

The event, which is held in the Museum's Gessner Hall, is free and open to the public; no reservations are required, but seats fill early. For more information, call the Massillon Museum at 330-833-4061.

*Note: there are no Brown Bag Lunches in November or December.

Media Contacts:

Margy Vogt, Museum Public Relations & Lunch Series Chair