Tune in to MCTV channels 21 and 621 or visit the Massillon Museum’s YouTube channel to hear Jeremy Feador talk baseball and the team's history. 12 p.m. youtube.com/massillonmuseum
Virtual Brown Bag Lunch: Jeremy Feador, Cleveland Indians Historian/Archivist
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersArt of Recovery
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride March Wedding Show - Akron
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesCool Adventures! (Outdoor Family Fun)
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCoffee with the Collection: Totally Rad/Totally Radical
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersArt of Recovery
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride March Wedding Show - Akron
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal Festivals & FairsToday's Bride March Wedding Show - Akron
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesCool Adventures! (Outdoor Family Fun)
-