Learn about growing up on the West Side from Mel Herncane, Rudy Turkal, Tom Fererro and Fred DeGordon while munching on cookies or eating lunch. 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. 12:10-12:50 p.m. massillonmuseum.org
Brown Bag Lunch
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
