Burning River Brass "Home for the Holidays"

The Music at Bath Concert Series presents: “Home for the Holidays!”, an evening with the Burning River Brass - twelve brass and percussion players who made their debut in Tremont, OH in 1996 and were touring nationally two years later. Their repertoire includes fresh arrangements of classic literature along with original works composed for this group. Come enjoy their holiday program Saturday, December 16 at 7:30pm in the Sanctuary at The Bath Church UCC (3980 West Bath Road in Akron). Free admission; a free-will offering will be taken. Visit www.musicatbath.org or call (330) 666-3520.