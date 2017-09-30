Butterfly Tag & Release Event

Each autumn, why do millions of monarchs migrate 2,000 miles in search of a new home, and how do they survive the journey? Discover the answers to these questions, then tag your very own monarch for release. Learn how to follow your butterfly online. Price includes one tag and one butterfly to release, as well as a self-guided grounds tour. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10-11 a.m. $9-$12. www.stanhywet.org.