Each autumn, why do millions of monarchs migrate 2,000 miles in search of a new home, and how do they survive the journey? Discover the answers to these questions, then tag your very own monarch for release. Learn how to follow your butterfly online. Price includes one tag and one butterfly to release, as well as a self-guided grounds tour. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10-11 a.m. $9-$12. www.stanhywet.org.
Butterfly Tag & Release Event
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicX: 40th Anniversary Tour
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Wednesday
-
Business & CareerCuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce September Luncheon
-
-
Parent EdCamp
-
Medina High School , Senior Commons
Thursday
-
Festivals & FairsMarket Night on Arlington
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicTrace Adkins
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
-
Theater & DanceShakespeare in Love
-
Saturday
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Kids & Family This & ThatButterfly Tag & Release Event
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatAkron’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s
-
Theater & DanceKoresh Dance Company
-
-
Charity & FundraisersLight The Night
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatDennis Quaid and the Sharks
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery
-
-
Outdoor Activities This & That54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree
-