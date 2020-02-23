The BW Men's Chorus Concert at Fairlawn Lutheran Church

On Sunday, February 23rd at 4 PM the BW Men’s Chorus will perform a freewill offering concert at Fairlawn Lutheran Church.

Selections will include music from the Slavonic Russian Liturgy by Kopylov, Nearer, My God, to Thee (as performed by BYU Vocal Point), Folk songs from the Republic of Georgia, along with several new TTBB arrangements by living American Composers including music by J. David Moore, Craig Hella Johnson, Elaine Hagenberg, Dan Forrest and Ryan Murphy.

This concert is open to the public with general seating and a freewill offering. The concert will begin at 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 23rd at Fairlawn Lutheran Church (3415 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333). Come join our story!