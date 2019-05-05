BXO Ballet Auditions

Nan Klinger Excellence in Dance studio 2315 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

Auditions for our pre-professional youth ballet company will be May 5th at 2pm at the Nan Klinger Excellence in Dance studio. To audition, dancers must be 7 - 16 years old as of September 2019. For information, call 330.822.4296

Nan Klinger Excellence in Dance studio 2315 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223
3308224296
