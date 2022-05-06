The CaBARet Series: Book to Broadway

“Book to Broadway” is a one-night cabaret on May 6th, 2022 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $15.00.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door.
to
Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286
“Book to Broadway” is a one-night cabaret on May 6th, 2022 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $15.00.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewrp.org or at the door.
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyWonder: Canton Light Festival
-
Health & WellnessLunchtime Yoga
-
Festivals & FairsEarth Day: Clean Living Festival
-
Events in The 330Downtown Akron Rocks with Paleontologist Joe Hannibal
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyWonder: Canton Light Festival
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Baker Media Group LLC 2022