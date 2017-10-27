A 'Cabi' Experience

Portage Bluff 198 Portage Trail Ext W Suite 100A, Akron, Ohio 44223

Come experience the magic of Cabi with wine and appetizers.

At Cabi, we are defying the rules by redefining the way women shop and work – we offer a solution to the frustration of shopping and difficulty of putting outfits together. Together we’ll find looks you’ll love, all in the comfort of our alternative store, the home. It’s what’s making us the world’s largest women’s fashion retailer that owns no stores, yet offers in-person styling services. So say goodbye to the frustrations of traditional shopping – sit back, relax and enjoy a new way to shop. We are taking back control, and you won’t ever want to go back!

Portage Bluff 198 Portage Trail Ext W Suite 100A, Akron, Ohio 44223
3308199079
