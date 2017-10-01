Climb aboard the cozy caboose car and learn about the history of the caboose from a knowledgeable trainman. Enjoy the landscape of the Cuyahoga Valley as autumn sweeps through. Ticket includes a one-and-a-half hour train ride and light breakfast. Note: The caboose is not wheelchair accessible. Peninsula Depot, 1630 Mill St. W., Peninsula.
Caboose Rides on the CVSR
Peninsula Depot 1630 1630 Mill Street W., Peninsula, Ohio 44264
