Join us on Saturday, February 17, 2024 for the 18th Annual Rock the Foundation - the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation's signature event at the Music Box Supper Club. Following a year of celebrating a momentous 150th Anniversary with Legacy150, Rock 18 will be the perfect night of celebrating what the future holds for Cleveland’s legal and business communities.

The main event is open to the public and will include premium open bars, fabulous food stations, music from one of Cleveland's hottest bands, The Sunrise Jones, and many more tantalizing surprises. We're predicting a spectacular night of fun in your future. You don't want to miss it!

As is tradition, the CMBF will present the 2024 Richard W. Pogue Award for Excellence in Community Leadership & Engagement during the VIP reception.

Proceeds from Rock the Foundation benefit the award-winning pro bono, community, and diversity pipeline programs funded by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation that are making a positive difference in our community, including the signature program of the Bar’s Legacy150 Anniversary Fund, the Cleveland Legal Collaborative.

To support the event as a sponsor or purchase tickets to attend, please contact Special Events Manager Caitlin Peterson at cpeterson@clemetrobar.org or (216) 539-3735.