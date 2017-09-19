Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions

Google Calendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Enjoy original music by Joseph Tolonen, Qingye Wu and Alex Cooke of the Cleveland Institute of Music surrounded by inspirational paintings from the “Blind Spot: A Matter of Perception” exhibition. Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Hall, 2331 17th St. N.W., Canton. 7 p.m. Free. www.cantonsymphony.org.

Info
Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions - 2017-09-19 19:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search