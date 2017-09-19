Canton Symphony Orchestra: Blind Spot Compositions

Enjoy original music by Joseph Tolonen, Qingye Wu and Alex Cooke of the Cleveland Institute of Music surrounded by inspirational paintings from the “Blind Spot: A Matter of Perception” exhibition. Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Hall, 2331 17th St. N.W., Canton. 7 p.m. Free. www.cantonsymphony.org.
