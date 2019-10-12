Canton Symphony Orchestra

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Canton Symphony Orchestra, October 12, 7:30 p.m.

The 2019-20 season opens with contemporary American composer Jennifer Higdon’s original piece, followed by 15-year-old Eva Gevorgyan from Russia interpreting Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmerman Symphony Center, 2323 17th St., Canton, 330-452-2094, cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
