Canton Symphony Orchestra, October 12, 7:30 p.m. The 2019-20 season opens with contemporary American composer Jennifer Higdon’s original piece, followed by 15-year-old Eva Gevorgyan from Russia interpreting Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmerman Symphony Center, 2323 17th St., Canton, 330-452-2094, cantonsymphony.org