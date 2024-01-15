Capital Building Fundraiser

Come join us at 1735 S. Hawkins Ave for a tour at 12pm. Learn about our agency and why to help our continued success in the community. We are appreciative for your donation will help services to aid youth and adults in our community who needs it most.

DONATE: $25, $50, $100, $500 or more by mail, making your check payable to: Urban Ounce of Prevention Behavioral Health Services Inc.