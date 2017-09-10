CARDBOARD BOAT RACE

This fun, sometimes hysterical, event is hosted by Two Men and A Truck Akron to benefit One of A Kind Pet Rescue. Organizations build and man their own boats made out of cardboard. They must row their boats from Turkeyfoot Beach out onto the Portage Lakes and make it back without sinking. On-site will be 97.5 WONE providing music and One of A Kind will have lots of adoptable dogs. Bring donations, purchase a t-shirt, and have a blast! Interested in racing a boat? Email Jessica.Chapman@twomen.com